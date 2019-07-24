Custodial death case conviction: Sanjiv Bhatt moves HC

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has moved Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction in the 1990 custodial death case in Jamnagar.

The hearing is likely to come up next week. Bhatt was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Jamnagar last month along with retired constable Pravinsinh Zala. Five other policemen were sentenced to a lesser punishment.



Zala has moved the petition challenging his conviction which has been admitted for hearing. The incident had happened in October 1990 when Bhatt was posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar. The police team had arrested one Prabhudas Vaishnani along with 133 others during communal riots.



Vaishnani died nearly two weeks after he was released. It was alleged that he died due to torture in police custody.