Cut down social visits, says Goa CM, as Covid-19 cases spike

A day after a record 108 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Sunday, made a public appeal urging people to cut down on unnecessary socialising and to stop visiting friends and neighbours in order to curb the spike in cases.

Sawant, while addressing a press conference in Panaji on Sunday, also said that the BJP-led coalition government in the state was under tremendous pressure from the tourism industry stakeholders to restart tourism in the state.

"We are used to visiting people's homes. Even in this case, people are being invited for birthdays, other functions. This has to stop for some time. Stop visiting each other's homes, even neighbours. We should not even be attending functions. We should not also not call people home," Sawant said.

"You never know when asymptomatic persons can spread virus. It puts the senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions in the homes at risk of contracting the infection," Sawant also said.

On Saturday, 108 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state -- the highest yet -- taking the total tally of active cases to 853. Sawant also warned of a surge in cases, during the ongoing monsoon season.

"We have to take all the precautions, like safe distancing, wearing of masks and using sanitisers to keep ourselves safe. We could see a rise in cases during the monsoons," Sawant said. Sawant, who has been criticised for opening up the state for tourism in the midst of the ongoing spike in cases, said that there was tremendous pressure on his government to restart tourism, but also added that there may not be too many footfalls early on.

"There was a big pressure from the tourism industry on the government to start the industry. How many tourists will come (to Goa) or not come, is up to tourists. Perhaps the response will be less," the Chief Minister said.