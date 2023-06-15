Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railways cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.
In a release, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.
The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.
Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands