Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rlys cancels 7 more trains

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railways cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure

Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jun 15 2023, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 07:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a release, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.

Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Railways
Western Railways
Cyclone
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 