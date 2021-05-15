Cyclone: Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMD's warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed in a release that potentially dangerous tree branches are being cut, dewatering pumps are being stationed in low-lying areas, temporary shelters would be opened if required and rescue teams would be deployed on six main `Chowpatties' (beaches).
Already 384 dangerous trees close to Covid-19 centres have been pruned.
Also read: Cyclone Tauktae likely to reach near Gujarat coast on May 18: IMD
India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae, forming over the Arabian Sea, will intensify into a cyclonic storm and is likely to bring strong winds and rainfall to the city on May 15 and 16.
Last June, Mumbai was badly hit due to cyclone Nisarga which made landfall in neighbouring Raigad district.
BMC officials said they are prepared to shift around 400 patients from the ICUs of Jumbo Covid-19 facilities (field hospitals) at Dahisar and BKC to civic and state-run hospitals.
"We have kept our plan ready, but the patients will be shifted only if required," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC told PTI.
