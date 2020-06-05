Cyclone Nisarga: CM visits Raigad, Dy CM visits Pune

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayvisits Raigad, Dy CM Ajit Pawar visits Pune

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 05 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 15:37 ist
A collapsed hoarding structure at Mangaon, in the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga, in Raigad district

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an initial aid of Rs 100 crore for the Nisarga cyclone-ravaged coastal Raigad district. 

While Thackeray visited the Raigad district, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inspected the neighbouring Pune district.

The Raigad district of coastal Konkan belt bore the burnt of Nisarga when then hit Pune in western Maharashtra.

Six people lost their lives because of the cyclone's fury.

Both Thackeray and Pawar asked officials to prepare panchanamas of the damage, so that the government comes out with a package.

"This is not an aid package but just a preliminary amount given to the district for relief works pending completion of formalities before the full package is announced," Thackeray said.

Thackeray reiterated that priority is being given to restore power and telecommunication lines besides repairing the damaged houses of people.

He also assured full help to the farmers and fisherfolk who have suffered huge damage to their crops or fishing boats, and assured nobody would be left in the lurch by the government.

Thackeray took Ro-Ro boat form Bhau-cha-Dhakka and went to Alibaug. He was accompanied by ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh.

