1.5L being shifted away from cyclone threat in Gujarat

Cyclone Tauktae: 1.5 lakh people being shifted out of coastal areas in Gujarat

The government has also decided to halt the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday and Tuesday as the health staff will be kept on standby

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • May 16 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 20:47 ist
The government has asked hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to ensure a power backup, armed forces are also on standby. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat government on Sunday said that nearly 1.5 lakh people living in low lying areas of coastal villages and towns are being shifted to safer places in view of approaching cyclone Tauktae. Saying that the impact of the storm will be felt across the state, the government suspended vaccination drive on May 17 and May 18 and urged people to stay indoor for next two days.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Sunday evening after reviewing the preparedness to tackle the cyclone. The impact of the cyclone is likely to be felt across the state with predictions of heavy rains. A government release stated that an estimated 1.5 lakh people living in coastal villages and low lying areas are being relocated to safer places. The concerned district collectors have been asked to complete the relocation work by Sunday night.

Read | Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

According to India Meteoroglogical Department, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" which was located 490 kilometers south-southeast of the union territory of Diu and is likely to make landfall on Tuesday morning.   According to forecast, the cyclone will cross the state coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavanagar on May 18 morning with 175 km per hour wind speed during its landfall.

Quoting the weather department, state government said in a note that "heavy to very heavy rains are expected in various parts of Saurashtra, Kutch, Diu." On May 17 and May 18, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch, Anand, South Ahmedabad, Botad, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Dadarnagar Haveli, Valsad, Navsari and Kheda will witness wind speed ranging 70 km per hour to 175 km per hour.

Read | Cyclone Tauktae: 73 villages affected in Karnataka, four dead

44 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed across the coastal districts to ensure relief. Besides, local police, coast-guard and fire brigade officials have also been deputed for assistance. The army, air force and navy have also been instructed to be on standby.

 

