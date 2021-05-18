Tauktae: Coast Guard rescues 16 stranded on 2 vessels

Cyclone Tauktae: 16 people stranded on 2 vessels rescued by Coast Guard in Gujarat

three boats, which were tied at the Veraval harbour, drifted into the sea in the early hours of Tuesday

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 17:48 ist
Screengrab. Credit: Twitter/ @indiacoastguard

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued eight fishermen onboard a fishing boat which drifted into the sea off the coast of Veraval harbour in Gujarat due to cyclone Tauktae, officials said.

 

Besides, two Coast Guard Chetak helicopters, operating from the CG air base at the Union Territory of Daman, rescued eight crew members of stranded ship 'Gal Constructor' from the sea off the Satpati coast (in neighbouring Maharashtra) amidst very rough and inclement weather conditions, a release said.

After getting information about the stranded fishermen, the Coast Guard divers rushed to the spot with their rescue boat and brought the fishermen back to the coast safely, said a release by a defence spokesperson for Gujarat.

According to state government officials, three boats, which were tied at the Veraval harbour, drifted into the sea in the early hours of Tuesday when cyclone Tauktae made a landfall at Una taluka, which is close to Veraval in Gir- Somnath district.

The three boats drifted into the sea after their ropes broke due to heavy wind. There were eight fishermen on one boat, while there was no one on the other two boats, Sub- Divisional Magistrate S N Jankat said.

Due to the extensive damage, one boat even drowned in the sea on Tuesday morning, she said.

"Upon learning about the stranded fishermen in the morning, we sought help from the Coast Guard, which then rescued the eight fishermen and brought them back to the coast," the official said.

 

 

Cyclone Tauktae
Gujarat
Indian Coast Guard

