Cyclone Tauktae: 16 people stranded on 2 vessels rescued by Coast Guard in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued eight fishermen onboard a fishing boat which drifted into the sea off the coast of Veraval harbour in Gujarat due to cyclone Tauktae, officials said.
#CycloneTauktae #NationFirst @IndiaCoastGuard divers rescued 08 fishermen in distress off #Veraval #Gujarat. First aid provided and persons shifted to hospital by #ICG team @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @CMOGuj @Min_FAHD pic.twitter.com/GUAGMquica
— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 18, 2021
Besides, two Coast Guard Chetak helicopters, operating from the CG air base at the Union Territory of Daman, rescued eight crew members of stranded ship 'Gal Constructor' from the sea off the Satpati coast (in neighbouring Maharashtra) amidst very rough and inclement weather conditions, a release said.
#CycloneTauktae #Nationfirst Amidst challenging weather conditions two @IndiaCoastGuard Chetaks launched from #Daman successfully airlifted 10 crew from grounded barge GAL CONSTRUCTOR. Rescue operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/tmevabDWas
— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 18, 2021
After getting information about the stranded fishermen, the Coast Guard divers rushed to the spot with their rescue boat and brought the fishermen back to the coast safely, said a release by a defence spokesperson for Gujarat.
According to state government officials, three boats, which were tied at the Veraval harbour, drifted into the sea in the early hours of Tuesday when cyclone Tauktae made a landfall at Una taluka, which is close to Veraval in Gir- Somnath district.
The three boats drifted into the sea after their ropes broke due to heavy wind. There were eight fishermen on one boat, while there was no one on the other two boats, Sub- Divisional Magistrate S N Jankat said.
Due to the extensive damage, one boat even drowned in the sea on Tuesday morning, she said.
"Upon learning about the stranded fishermen in the morning, we sought help from the Coast Guard, which then rescued the eight fishermen and brought them back to the coast," the official said.
