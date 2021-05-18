Cyclone Tauktae claims 3 lives in Gujarat, a child among victims

The deadly Cyclone Tauktae has claimed three lives, including a child's, in Gujarat so far, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday even as devastation caused by it mounts.

The three fatalities were from Vapi, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Hundreds of thousands of people were without power after Cyclone Tauktae, one of a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea, lashed at the coastline on Monday evening.

The cyclone packed winds of up to 185 kilometres an hour, uprooting trees, knocking down power lines as it moved inland. It weakened slightly on Tuesday from Very Severe to a Severe cyclonic storm.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Tuesday morning, it lay over the Saurashtra region near Amreli as a "very severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said.

The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone hit the Gujarat coast.

The place above which the eye of a cyclone crosses is designated as the place of landfall, an official said.

The landfall process started with the entry of the "forward sector of the eye of the cyclone" into the land near the Union Territory of Diu with a wind speed of between 150 and 175 km per hour, IMD officials said.

The regional meteorological centre said the cyclone will move towards northern Gujarat.

"It will move towards Amreli district and then towards Banaskantha after crossing Surendranagar district. We expect it will weaken as it moves forward," an official said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said before the landfall that coastal districts of Amreli, Junagadh, Gir- Somnath and Bhavnagar will face the maximum brunt as the wind speed would go up to 150 kmph when the eye of the storm would make landfall.

A major cyclone in Gujarat on June 9, 1998, had brought widespread death and destruction in its wake, particularly in the port town of Kandla.

While official figures had then put the death toll at 1,173, adding 1,774 went missing, media reports, eyewitness and volunteer accounts suggested this was grossly an understatement.

A leading news magazine had then claimed that at least 4,000 people died and countless went missing as bodies were washed to the sea.

(With PTI inputs)