Cyclone Tauktae hits Maharashtra coast, as it moves to Gujarat coast

Cyclone Tauktae hit the Konkan coast of Maharashtra on Sunday, causing heavy rains and uprooting trees as it moved towards Gujarat.

After Goa, the cyclone has hit the twin South Konkan districts of Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri and is now moving towards the North Konkan districts of Raigad.

After midnight, it is expected to be along the North Konkan districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts that comprise the Mumbai metropolitan region.

During the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of review meetings and also attended a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The entire coastal districts have been put on alert,” Thackeray said.

“In Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, trees were uprooted…there has been damage to crops like mango, cashew, coconut and kokum…we have asked the local administrations to conduct panchanamas immediately,” said state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who is camping in Konkan.

“The Konkan coast have been asked to prepare for the cyclone. The Chief Minister has taken stock of the matter. I've informed him about the rehabilitation work. We have given instructions for the preparation of large shelters in these areas," state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.