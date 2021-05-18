Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy continues SAR in Arabian Sea to look for over 90 people

Amid strong gale winds, extremely choppy sea state and near-zero visibility, the Navy continued its biggest-ever Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in the Arabian Sea along the west coast of India looking for 90-plus missing crew and oil industry workers.

As Cyclone Tauktae moved form Goa to Gujarat, it badly hit the Mumbai High offshore development area, off the Maharashtra coast.

The operation that was launched post-noon on Monday continued into Tuesday.

The Indian Navy is being assisted by units of the Indian Coast Guard and ONGC, the public sector oil exploration company.

The worst hit was Barge Papaa-305, an accomodation barge anchored off the Heera oilfield, that sank on Monday night after unmooring. A total of 273 persons were on board the vessel, of which 180 persons have been rescued.

The SAR for 90 possible survivors is still underway and will continue over Wednesday.

"This is one of the most difficult operations that I had seen in my four decades of career...weather and sea does not spare anyone," said Vice Admiral MS Pawar, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

During the day, INS Beas and INS Betwa and INS Teg joined INS Kochi and Kolkata for undertaking SAR nearly 35 to 40 nautical miles from Mumbai.

The SAR has also been augmented with P8I and naval helicopters Sea King, which continue to undertake aerial search in the area.

In another operation, 137 persons on board Barge GAL Constructor, which ran aground north of Mumbai, were rescued.

CGS Sangram remains in the vicinity of the vessel - and choppers of IN and ICG brought the stranded people to INS Shikra in Mumbai and CGAS Daman.

Meanwhile, OSV’s Samudra Sevak and SV Cheel are connected to manoeuvre Sagar Bhushan, and the situation at present appears to be stable.

SAR efforts are also in progress off the coast of Gujarat for three vessels namely Support Station 3, Great Ship Aditi and Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan, which are 15-20 nautical miles south-east off Pipavav.

INS Talwar has reached the vicinity and coordinating efforts.

The Western Naval Command, in coordination with ONGC and Directorate General of Shipping, has diverted five tugs to render assistance.

Great Ship Aditi and Support Station 3 have been able to drop anchor.

The sea continues to be extremely rough with sea state 4-5 and winds 25-30 knots (approx 35 - 55 kmph), posing a challenge to the ships and aircraft involved in SAR operations.