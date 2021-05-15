Cyclone Tauktae: Konkan braces for heavy rainfall

The coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra including the financial capital of Mumbai is bracing itself for strong winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday as Tauktae moves along the Arabian Sea.

According to the weatherman, Mumbai can experience heavy rains and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has beefed up the disaster management machinery.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the situation in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

“All Jumbo Covid centres have been asked to remain on alert and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Some of the patients from Mulund and Dahisar field hospitals have already been shifted.

“We have asked hospitals to prepare in case patients are needed to be shifted from jumbo centres…there should be no last-minute hassles of beds, oxygen, medicines,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

“Mumbai may experience heavy rains as the cyclone passes…it may not directly impact Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, Scientist, Climate Research and Services, Pune.

According to latest reports, the twin South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have experienced heavy rains and winds during the day.