Cyclone Tauktae: Konkan Coast put on high alert

The Konkan coastal belt of Maharashtra has been put on high alert with Cyclone Tauktae expected to hit and make landfall on either Saturday evening or Sunday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and asked people to be vigilant.
"In a preparation meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae on Friday night, Thackeray instructed the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped in coastal areas, especially of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg," a CMO official said.
"Latest satellite image indicating the system getting matured and cloud bands are now over coastal North Karnataka, Goa and South Konkan too," said KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate Research and Services, Pune.
The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Services, said: "Two deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea - there is a cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts."
Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, who hails from Konkan, said that the government machinery has been kept in readiness. "Wherever there are oxygen plants, we have sourced generators for backup power. We have kept ambulances ready in case we need evacuation of patients," he said.
