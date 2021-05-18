Cyclone Tauktae leaves 11 dead in Maharashtra

The Cyclone Tauktae-related deaths in Maharashtra climbed to the 11 even as one of the worst-ever cyclones to hit India's west coast left a trail of destruction.

In the last two days, 11 persons died in the coastal Konkan coast comprising the financial capital of Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Of these 11 deaths, three were reported from the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Crops have also suffered extensive damage.

Several boats that dot the Konkan shores have been damaged as huge tidal waves and strong gale winds emanating form Arabian Sea lashed the coast.

Electric poles were uprooted and cables snapped, severely affecting power and water supplies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked panchanamas to be conducted immediately.

According to the state's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, the government is trying to extend relief as early as possible.

According to reports reaching here, more than 46 lakh people have suffered power outages.

As a result, water supply and internet connectivity was also affected.