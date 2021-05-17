Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 17 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 12:22 ist
Chhatrapti Shivaji Mumbai International Airport. Credit: iStock Photo

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

“The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17,” CSMIA said in a notification.

Mumbai
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Maharashtra
Cyclone Tauktae

