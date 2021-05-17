Cyclone Tauktae: Navy sends ships to rescue 273 stranded near Bombay High

In what triggered a huge concern, as many as 273 persons were stranded on a drifting barge off the Heera oilfields near Bombay High region in Arabian Sea, nearly 175 Kms off the Mumbai coast.

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command mounted on this major operation.

On receipt of a request for assistance for a Barge 'P305' adrift off Heera Oil Fields, INS Kochi was sailed with despatch for Search and Rescue (SAR) assistance.

Several other ships have been readied for HADR tasking in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc along the West coast of India.

The ships are expected to reach the venue by evening, and other ships and aircraft also being prepared to go there for a search and rescue operation in the region clobbered by the passing Cyclone Tauktae.

As the cyclone raged past the Maharashtra coast and inched closer to Mumbai Monday morning, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport announced the suspension of operations from 11 am to 4 pm.

A red alert has been sounded in the adjoining Raigad district and an orange alert has been declared in Mumbai.

The monorail services in Mumbai have been suspended for the day. Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.

Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belts of Maharashtra and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat.

The cyclonic storm will intensify further and reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department said.