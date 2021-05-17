Cyclone Tauktae: Over 400 stranded in barges in Arabian Sea

More than 400 persons are stranded in two barges in the Arabian Sea as the cyclone Tauktae wrecks havoc along the Maharashtra coast as it heads towards Gujarat.

The Indian Navy has launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation and prepared for a major Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

As many as 273 persons are stranded on a drifting barge 'P305' off the Heera oilfields of Bombay High region in the Arabian Sea, nearly 175 km off the Mumbai coast.

INS Kochi has left for SAR, while INS Talwar is being readied for a cast-off.

In response to another SOS received from barge 'GAL Constructor' with 137 people on board about 8 nautical miles off Mumbai, INS Kolkata has been despatched to render assistance.

"Several other ships have been readied for HADR, tasking in the wake of cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc along the West coast of India," an Indian Navy official said.

Follow live updates of Cyclone Tauktae here

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command mounted on this major operation. On receipt of a request for assistance for a Barge 'P305' adrift off Heera Oil Fields, INS Kochi was sailed with a despatch for Search and Rescue (SAR) assistance.

Several other ships have been readied for HADR tasking in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc along the West coast of India.

The ships are expected to reach the venue by evening, and other ships and aircraft also being prepared to go there for a search and rescue operation in the region clobbered by the passing Cyclone Tauktae.

#BreakingNews

400 plus people stranded in two barges in #ArabianSea as #CycloneTauktae sparks havoc alng the #Maharashtra coast.

@indiannavy strt SAR ops

273 stranded in Barge P305 at Heera oilfield of #BombayHigh

137 stranded in Barge GAL Constructor @DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) May 17, 2021

More to follow...