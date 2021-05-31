Cyclone Tauktae: Raigad damage assessment report ready, say officials

The assessment of damage caused by cyclone Tauktae, which brought heavy rains to coastal Maharashtra in mid-May, has been completed in Raigad district, officials said on Monday.

The report compiled by the Zilla Parishad here stated that four persons died, eight were injured, 18 houses were completely damaged and 13,575 partially damaged, while 326 cattle sheds need repairs.

A total of 7,864 farmers were affected, 12 fishing boats destroyed, 55 primary health centres and 12 animal clinics damaged, it added.

The rains and gusty winds also affected 59 gram panchayat offices, 255 cremation grounds, 148 public toilets, 492 primary schools, as well as over 1,000 electricity poles.

"The report will be submitted to the state government for compensation," said senior district official Padmashree Bainade.