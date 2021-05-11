Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra-Goa coast in a couple of days

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Arabian Sea in the next couple of days and subsequently form into a cyclonic storm.
The cyclone would be called Tauktae.
The India Meteorological Department has confirmed the impending cyclone along the Maharashtra-Goa coast.
“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea around May 16,” the IMD said in a tweet.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea.
Last year, India had seen two cyclones by May -- Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea.
