Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra-Goa coast in a couple of days

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Arabian Sea in the next couple of days and subsequently form into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone would be called Tauktae.

The India Meteorological Department has confirmed the impending cyclone along the Maharashtra-Goa coast.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea around May 16,” the IMD said in a tweet.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May.

Kindly visit https://t.co/ODdidiEjCv and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr for updates on the system. pic.twitter.com/HS3mMEEd0h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2021

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea.

Last year, India had seen two cyclones by May -- Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea.