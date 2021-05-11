Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra-Goa coast soon

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra-Goa coast in a couple of days

Last year, India had seen two cyclones by May

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 11 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 23:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Arabian Sea in the next couple of days and subsequently form into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone would be called Tauktae.

The India Meteorological Department has confirmed the impending cyclone along the Maharashtra-Goa coast.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea around May 16,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea.

Last year, India had seen two cyclones by May -- Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Cyclone
Arabian Sea

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 