Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Maharashtra

At least six persons were killed and nine injured as Cyclone Tauktae battered the Maharashtra coast leaving a trail of destruction on Monday.

As many as 2,542 were partially damaged and six fully damaged in the coastal Konkan region and other districts, reports reaching here said.

Crops have suffered extensive damage in the coastal areas and four cattle have died.

More than 12,500 people living along the Arabian Sea coast have been evacuated and shifted to safety.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and spoke to the Guardian Minsters and district administrative and police officials.

During the day, areas of Mumbai metropolitan region received 100 to 250 mm rainfall, according to the reports collated by the IMD.

These kind of figures during the month of May is a record of sorts in Mumbai and it's far suburbs.

Strong gale winds, sometimes 100 to 120 kmph, and huge tidal waves lashed the coastal districts.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, shut it's operations from 11 am because of the cyclone warning.

While three deaths were reported from Raigad, two died in Thane and one in Sindhudurg.

In Mumbai, four persons were injured, two each in Raigad and Ratnagiri and one in Thane.

Scores of trees were uprooted on South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and some houses are damaged.

The North Konkan districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar and the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban also experienced uprooting of trees.

During the last two days, over 500 fishing boats have returned to safety.

In parts of the MMR excluding Mumbai, power cuts were reported as part of precautionary measures.

Water supply was also affected.

People are also facing severe connectivity issues.

Strong winds also tore off banners and posters and in several places tin sheets on roofs blew off.