Cyrus Mistry car accident: Injured woman to undergo surgery, her husband admitted to ICU

Eminent gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car which crashed killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, needs to undergo a surgery while her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital here, an official from the medical facility said on Monday.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in the car accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday. Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured and they were then taken to a hospital in Vapi town of Gujarat. The couple was on Monday morning shifted by road to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

“Anahita and her husband Darius have been admitted to our hospital. We need to perform a surgery on Anahita, while Darius has been shifted to the ICU,” the hospital's medical officer said. Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes car on Sunday afternoon while on way to Mumbai from Gujarat when the car hit a divider on a river bridge.

Her husband was also sitting in front. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed in the accident. Both of them were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, he had said.