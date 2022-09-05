Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be held on September 6 in Mumbai

It was announced that the funeral of businessman Cyrus Mistry, the scion of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and the ex-chairman of Tata Group would be held on Tuesday.

Mistry died in a major car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district, nearly 120 km away from downtown Mumbai on Sunday. He was 54.

Bodies of Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who was the other victim in the car crash, were taken to their respective homes from Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where the post-mortem was conducted. Pandole, a part of the founding family of Duke’s brand of soda and soft beverages, was travelling in the car with his brother, sister-in-law and Mistry.

Mistry’s family informed that his last rites would be conducted at the Worli crematorium on Tuesday. In a brief announcement, the family said: “Cyrus Pallonji Mistry (1968-2022)…Beloved husband of Rohiqa, father of Firoz and Zahan, son of the late Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and Patsy Mistry, son-in-law of Iqbal and Roshan Chagla, brother of Laila Rustom Jehangir, Aloo Noel Tata and Shapoor Mistry…A friend to many, loved by all. A life well lived.”

The family also requested that there be “no condolence visits please”.

Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes GLC SUV with Jahangir, his brother and sister-in-law Darius and Anahita Pandole, when the accident occurred late night Sunday. Darius is the managing director and CEO of JM Financial Asset Management Ltd and Anahita, is a gynaecologist at the Breach Candy Hospital and world-renowned fertility expert—they were also injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, the Palghar Police, regional transport office and forensic teams were carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident. “We would be able to comment only after investigations are over,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil on the possible cause of the accident.

As part of the investigation, CCTV footage at toll-booths were being checked from before the accident, when the car hit a road divider on the bridge at Charoti Naka, just along the Surya river.

Statements of roadside shops, who would have seen the car were also being taken.

The police, however, refused to comment about reports whether Mistry and Pandole, who were sitting behind, did not wear seat belts.

The four had been to Udvada in Valsad district over the weekend where they visited the Iranshah Atash Behram fire temple for prayers on Behram Roj. The Pandole brothers and Mistry lost their fathers recently, and were reportedly visiting the fire temple for post-funeral prayers. The Mistrys and Pandoles are family friends.