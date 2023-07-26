Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road will be ready in 4 years: BMC

In what would be one of the biggest move to ease the traffic movement in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken an ambitious step to connect Dahisar to Bhayander along the West coast and connect the neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

The BMC on Tuesday awarded the contract to Larsen & Toubro, which was the lowest bidder.

“The ambitious 45 mts wide Elevated Road project connecting Dahisar (West) to Bhayander (West) reached a significant milestone with the opening of financial bids. L&T is the lowest bid winner. The BMC is now looking forward to improved connectivity with this last leg of Coastal Road, expected to be built in four years,” the BMC announced.

The project includes a 5-kms-long, 8-lane, 45-metres-wide bridge, linking Dahisar (Mumbai) with Bhayander (Thane), with 1.5 kms falling under the BMC and 3.5 kms under the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

This would also ensure a smooth and faster flow to the Vasai-Virar in Thane district.

Presently, only rail connectivity is available from the western suburbs between Dahisar suburb and Bhayander town, while the road traffic goes from the Western Express Highway which is one the East side of the railway corridor.