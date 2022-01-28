Daily Covid-19 deaths cross 100-mark in Maharashtra

Amid the stabilisation of Omicron-triggered third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a cause of concern in Maharashtra - the deaths seem to be increasing and on Friday, it crossed the 100-mark, the first time since September.

During the last 24 hours, 24,948 new Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 76,55,554 and 1,42,461, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 2,55,586, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

Since mid-January, the deaths seem to be increasing, averaging over 50.

On Monday, 36 deaths were reported, Tuesday (86), Wednesday (79) and Thursday (42).

However, on Friday, it crossed the three-figure mark for the first time since September 1, when 183 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, while responding to PILs alleging improper Covid-19 management, told the Bombay High Court on Friday that the situation was under control.

