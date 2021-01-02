Dalit youth killed in an argument about 'superiority' in Vadodara

Nine youths were arrested Friday night for allegedly killing a Dalit youth in a drunken brawl during New Year celebrations at a farm in Vadodara.

The spat began when the main accused started boasting of his criminal record to claim superiority, the police said

The ten youths were gathered in a farm in Dhayraj village of Padra taluka, the police said, where they had brought food and drinks to celebrate the New Year. According to the FIR, around 10.30 PM during the revelry, an argument started brewing in the group over who was the "big brother (Mota Bhai)". The arguments divided them into two groups.

During the argument, one of the accused, Abhijit Jha, showed a news video that reported his alleged involvement in stabbing three persons in an attempt to murder case. Jha allegedly attacked the opposing group when they protested against the video. The FIR alleges that Jha abused victim Hitesh Parmar for his caste and later stabbed him with an ice pick.

"We have arrested all the nine accused in the case last night," Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai told DH. He said that two more FIRs have been filed in the case including a cross-complaint for an attempt to murder and a case of violating prohibition law.