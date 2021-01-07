Daredevil IPS officer gets charge of Maharashtra DGP

Daredevil IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, among the first to respond to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, has been given the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police.

Nagrale, an officer of the 1987-batch of IPS, is currently the Director-General (legal & technical).

During the 26/11 terror attacks, Nagrale was posted as Director-Vigilance with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and his residence was in the Colaba police station complex.

The Colaba police station was just a stone's throw distance from Leopold Cafe and the Taj Mahal Hotel.

He helped in evacuating people from multiple sites and also located a bomb and asked it to be covered with sandbags before the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.