26/11 daredevil cop gets addl charge of Maharashtra DGP

Daredevil IPS officer gets charge of Maharashtra DGP

Nagrale, an officer of the 1987-batch of IPS, is currently the Director-General (legal & technical)

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 07 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 15:24 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Daredevil IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, among the first to respond to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, has been given the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police.

Nagrale, an officer of the 1987-batch of IPS, is currently the Director-General (legal & technical).

During the 26/11 terror attacks, Nagrale was posted as Director-Vigilance with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and his residence was in the Colaba police station complex.

The Colaba police station was just a stone's throw distance from Leopold Cafe and the Taj Mahal Hotel.

He helped in evacuating people from multiple sites and also located a bomb and asked it to be covered with sandbags before the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

26/11
Mumbai
Mumbai police

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 