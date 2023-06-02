David Sassoon Library in Mumbai restored

The iconic more than one-and-a-half century old David Sassoon Library and Reading Room -- located in the art district of Kala Ghoda in Mumbai -- has been restored.

One of the significant aspects of this restoration project is the rehousing of nearly 30,000 books in five languages, namely, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi and Kannada.

The David Sassoon Library is located near Elphinstone College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Jehangir Art Gallery, Army and Navy Building, and Esplanade Mansion, making it the fulcrum of Mumbai’s educational and cultural activity.

The JSW Foundation and the ICICI Foundation carried out the restoration project.

The Venetian Gothic-styled structure in Fort was built in memory of Baghdadi-Jewish merchant and philanthropist David Sassoon.

It is a Grade-1 heritage structure -- and was completed in 1867.

It is one of the oldest educational institutions in the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This restoration project was conceptualized and implemented by Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation in collaboration with India’s leading conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah.

The restoration took 16 months.

“The restoration enables us to carry forward the legacy of David Sassoon Library to the new generation of this city,” said Hemant Bhalekar, President of the David Sassoon Library and Reading Room Committee

“The restoration of David Sassoon Library has been a fulfilling journey for all of us. During the last two decades, the Library has welcomed me and millions of people with open doors, especially during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival,” said Jindal.

“Collaborating for the restoration of David Sassoon Library is part our efforts to contribute towards preserving a rich culture and heritage of the city of Mumbai. The restoration will bring back the lost splendour and eminence of the library, enabling education and culture in Mumbai to thrive,” added Sanjay Datta, President, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth.

“We are excited to embark on the next phase of this journey. It will focus on restoring the original landscape and gardens of the David Sassoon Library’s building,” said Lambah.

The restoration has comprehensively covered architectural and interior design of the David Sassoon Library including rehousing of the library’s collection of books, rebuilding its original sloping roof, restoration of the façade and interior spaces and conservation of its historic furniture and interior finishes.

The David Sassoon Library collection includes some of the oldest books on architecture and design which have now been accommodated in large bookshelves on the first floor of the reading room.

These are period bookshelves and among the first pieces of furniture commissioned for the building in 1870. They have been restored and reconstructed as per the library’s original bookshelf design while ensuring the structural stability and integrity of the 156 years old Grade I Heritage building.