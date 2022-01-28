David Sassoon Library to be restored

The iconic David Sassoon Library and Reading Room - a heritage structure in the art district of Kala Ghoda in Mumbai - is being restored.

More than one-and-a-half-century-old Venetian Gothic styled structure in Fort was built in memory of Baghdadi-Jewish banker and philanthropist David Sassoon.

It is a Grade-1 heritage structure and was completed in 1870.

JSW Foundation, the social arm of JSW Group, has joined hands with Hermes, Kala Ghoda Association, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and others to raise funds for this restoration project.

The restoration of David Sassoon Library is expected to be completed in 2023.

JSW Foundation chairperson Sangeeta Jindal tweeted about the development.

“Restoring our rich heritage! MoU signing for restoring David Sassoon Library Mumbai. During the last two decades, the David Sassoon Library has welcomed me and millions of people, especially during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. This restoration MOU is our way to reciprocate and give this iconic library its due as a primary institution of learning in the heart of Mumbai’s art and heritage precinct,” Jindal said.

The David Sassoon Library is located near Elphinstone College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Jehangir Art Gallery, Army and Navy Building, Esplanade Mansion and it makes it the fulcrum of Mumbai’s educational and cultural movement.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time. We are happy that the library building will be restored to its original glory,” said Hemant Bhalekar, president of the David Sassoon Library and Reading Room Committee.

JSW Foundation would be collaborating with conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah for this restoration project.

“The David Sassoon Library is among the oldest landmarks in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Victorian & Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai. The conservation plan will comprehensively cover architectural and interior design of the library for restoring its interiors and exteriors,” said Lambah.