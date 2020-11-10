Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral properties auctioned

Around half a dozen properties, belonging to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, was auctioned by the state government for nearly Rs 23 lakh.

Designated as a “mosted wanted accused” by India and “global terrorist” by the United States, Dawood, who is in his mid-sixties, is currently holed up in Pakistan.

In India, among other cases, he is wanted for the March 12, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

The auction was conducted by Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

While bids of four properties were won by Bhupendra Bhardwaj, two were clinched by Ajay Srivastava, both Delhi-based lawyers.

The bidding process was overseen by SAFEMA’s Mumbai-based Additional Commissioner RN D’Souza.

“There were tenders, e-auction and virtual public auctions,” he said.

A majority of the properties are small constructions - some in bad shape - on plots of land, situated in Mumbake and Lote villages in Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri, from where his family hailed.

Dawood’s father Ibrahim Kaskar was a constable in Mumbai Police. These properties are registered in the name of Dawood's late mother Amina Bi and his late sister Haseena Parkar. Besides, two flats in Mumbai belonging to late smuggler Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, a former key aide of Dawood, are also being auctioned simultaneously.

The properties were seized by SAFEMA and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

While Dawood and his family mostly lived in Mumbai, they occasionally used to go to the bungalow. However, after the 1993 blasts, none of them have visited there.