Days after EC setback, AAP's Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav

Days after EC setback, AAP's Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav

Incidentally, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which are due since early last year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 22:31 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during an interaction with the media at Matoshree. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Bandra.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the visit to 'Matoshree'.

The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission had recently allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde's rebellion in June last year split the Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which are due since early last year.

The undivided Sena had led the country's richest civic body for several years now, while the AAP wrested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from the BJP recently. Both Thackeray and Kejriwal are bitter critics of the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Arvind Kejriwal
Uddhav Thackeray
Bhagwant Mann

What's Brewing

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

 