Days ahead of Gujarat polls, Congress's veteran tribal leader joins BJP

With Gujarat Assembly polls less than a month away, the opposition Congress on Tuesday suffered yet another jolt as the party's veteran tribal leader, 11-time MLA, Mohansinh Rathva resigned from the party and hours later joined the BJP at the party's media center in Ahmedabad. Gujarat is going to vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while the results will be announced on December 8.

Congress sources said that Rathva had already announced retirement from active politics sometime in April but was reportedly lobbying for an Assembly ticket for his son, Rajendrasinh. Joining the BJP, the senior Rathva, who is the sitting MLA of the Chhota Udepur constituency in central Gujarat, said that it was his son who wanted him to join the BJP.

Welcoming a senior Congress leader at the last hour of the election is seen as BJP's efforts to neutralise Congress in the tribal belt where the opposition party has a stronghold despite being out of power for nearly three decades. As a matter of fact, Rathva was a minister in the last Congress government from 1990 to 1995.

Addressing the media after adorning the saffron robe, Rathva said, "I am lucky to have seen this place at this stage of my life. You may be thinking why am I joining the BJP and spending so many years in Congress? All I can say is that time is the most powerful thing because of which this occasion has arisen and I am fortunate."

When asked if he left Congress due to tickets, Rathva said, "Congress never denied me the ticket. My son, Mahendrsinh, who is a civil engineer, asked me if I should join BJP, and thinking about the new generation, I decided to join the BJP. The party will 100 per cent give a ticket to my son." Rathva joined the BJP with his son Mahendrasinh and dozens of supporters.

Since the 2017 Assembly Polls when Congress won 77, its highest since it was ousted from the government nearly three decades ago, the party has lost over a dozen MLAs to the BJP and nearly a dozen leaders-including Patidar agitation for reservation famed Hardik Patel, OBC leader and ex MLA Alpesh Thakor, tribal leader and sitting MLA Ashwin Kotwal, among others.