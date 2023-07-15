Days of parole part of sentence: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat high court Friday while granting 15 days of parole to a convict serving life imprisonment in the Sabarmati Express train burning case of 2002 which led to post-Godhra riots held that the release of prisoners on parole wouldn't amount to suspension of sentence rather it should be treated as part of sentencing itself.

Hasan Ahmed Charkha through his wife had moved the high court seeking his release on parole for a period of 60 days or for appropriate days on any terms and conditions. He had also prayed for keeping in abeyance the notification issued by the Gujarat government under section 268 of the code of criminal procedure during the parole leave. The section restricts the movement of prisoners involved in serious offences outside the jail premises. The rule bars them from getting parole leaves.

Charkha sought parole on the ground that the son and daughters of his two sisters were getting married on July 16 and being a maternal uncle his presence was required in the absence of his father.

Read | Nine US-bound persons from Gujarat go missing; immigration agent arrested

Following the court's direction, the marriage date was verified along with facts that he had been granted parole in the past and never violated any conditions. However, the government pleader informed the court that Charkha's appeal petition (against conviction) was pending in the Supreme Court along with an application seeking regular bail.

Due to these facts, the court of Justice Nisha M Thakore said, the issue of maintainability of the petition arose. The government lawyer argued that since the appeal was pending in Supreme Court, the convict couldn't have sought parole under article 226 of the constitution as a remedy for him was available only under section 389 of CrPC for temporary bail. It was argued that since the apex court was presiding over the matter, the high court didn't have jurisdiction.

Citing several judgements, Justice Thakore was of the opinion that under Article 226 the court had the jurisdiction to examine applications seeking parole leave. The court said that there was "no legal bar being brought to the notice of this court which takes away the writ jurisdiction of this court under article 226 of the constitution to examine such application for parole, pending appeal."

The court cited Goa Prison rule, 2006 wherein rule 335 parole had to be counted as remission of sentence. Similarly, the order cites rule 20 of Prisons (Bombay Furlough and Parole) Rule, 1959 which reads that "parole out to be counted as remission of sentence. The period spent on parole shall not count as remission of the sentence."

The order also mentions the Jail Manual where the relevant rule says that days of parole will be counted in the period of sentence.