Death toll from Bhiwandi building collapse mounts to 33

The death toll in the building collapse at Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai climbed to 33 on Wednesday.

Officials of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) confirmed 33 deaths.

The rescue and relief operations by teams of BNMC and National Disaster Response Force are still underway.

According to NDRF, there is a likelihood of more people being trapped in the debris.

The three-storey Jilani building in the Patel Compound at Narpoli, off the Dhamankar Naka of Muslim-dominated Bhiwandi area, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai, collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

At least 20 to 25 families - over 150 persons - occupied the ill-fated building that was built more than 30 years ago.

The BNMC late on Monday had suspended two civic officials Sudhram Jadhav and Dudhnath Yadav.

The Narpoli police station has registered an offence against builder Syed Ahmed Jilani and others.

So far, over 50 persons have been rescued.