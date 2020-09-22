Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 20

The death toll in the building crash at Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai climbed to 20 on Tuesday.
The deceased include two infants, seven minors, seven men and four women, said an official of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).
The rescue and relief operations by teams of BNMC and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is still underway.
According to NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan, there is likelihood of more people being trapped under the debris.
The three-storey Jilani building in the Patel Compound at Narpoli, nearly 60 km off downtown Mumbai, collapsed like a pack of cards in the wee hours of Monday.
At least 20 to 25 families - over 150 persons - lived in the building that was built more than 30 years ago.
