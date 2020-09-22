Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 22

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 22

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 18:37 ist
Fire brigade and police conduct search and rescue operation after a three storey building collapsed, at Bhiwandi in Thane district, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The death toll in the building crash at Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai climbed to 22 on Tuesday.

The deceased include two infants, nine minors, seven men and four women, said an official of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

The rescue and relief operations by teams of BNMC and National Disaster Response Force is still underway.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

According to NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan, there is a likelihood of more people being trapped in the debris.

The three-storey Jilani building in the Patel Compound at Narpoli off the Dhamankar Naka of Muslim community-dominated Bhiwandi area, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai, collapsed like a pack of cards in the wee hours of Monday.

Also Read: Bhiwandi building collapse: Govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

 

At least 20 to 25 families totalling over 150 persons, occupied the ill-fated building built more than 30 years ago.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Maharashtra
Bhiwandi

What's Brewing

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales

 