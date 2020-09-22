Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 22

The death toll in the building crash at Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai climbed to 22 on Tuesday.

The deceased include two infants, nine minors, seven men and four women, said an official of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

The rescue and relief operations by teams of BNMC and National Disaster Response Force is still underway.

According to NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan, there is a likelihood of more people being trapped in the debris.

The three-storey Jilani building in the Patel Compound at Narpoli off the Dhamankar Naka of Muslim community-dominated Bhiwandi area, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai, collapsed like a pack of cards in the wee hours of Monday.

At least 20 to 25 families totalling over 150 persons, occupied the ill-fated building built more than 30 years ago.