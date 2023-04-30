Death toll in Maharashtra building collapse mounts to 6

As of now 10 persons, who were rescued, are undergoing treatment in local hospitals

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Thane,
  • Apr 30 2023, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 17:32 ist
Rescue operations under way on the second day after a two-storey building collapsed at Bhiwandi in Thane district. Credit: PTI Photo

The death toll in Saturday's collapse of a three-storeyed building, having residences and a warehouse, in Bhiwandi has mounted to six.

Four teams of NDRF are working on the incident site, three from Mumbai and one from Pune HQ.

As of now 10 persons, who were rescued, are undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

Shinde also visited the Wardhaman Compound where the building collapsed.

The Thane district and municipal agencies along with teams of NDRF and SDRF are continuing the search and rescue operations. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

Building Collapse
India News
Maharashtra
Bhiwandi

