Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 6

Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 6

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 12:27 ist

The death toll in the building collapse in the Fort area of Mumbai has gone up to six with four more persons succumbing to injuries, while a search operation was still underway at the site, civic authorities said on Friday morning.

Two persons were killed after a corner portion of six-storey 'Bhanushali' building collapsed in the Fort area around 4.45 pm on Thursday.

Three more persons, who were rescued from the site, were declared dead at the hospital around midnight on Thursday, while a 62-year-old woman died on Friday morning, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The woman was taken out from the debris and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Three people are still injured of which condition of a 17-year-boy is critical, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Building Collapse

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 