Debt-ridden kisan threatens suicide in letter to Shinde

Debt-ridden farmer threatens suicide in letter to Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde

The farmer claimed he has been receiving notices from the bank and facing mental harassment for not being able to repay the loan.

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 27 2023, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 13:33 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer from Hingoli in Maharashtra facing a debt of around Rs 20 lakh has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a compensation for his crop losses and said if he does not get it, he will have no option but to kill self.

Gajanan Narayan Awchar, hailing from Sapatgaon in Sengaon taluka of Hingoli, in his letter written to the CM on July 23 said he has pomegranate plantation over a hectare of land.

The farmer claimed he has not been able to sell the produce in any market since the Covid-19 pandemic and the crop infections since two years have increased the losses to Rs 50 lakh.

In the letter submitted to the chief minister's secretariat on July 24, Awchar claimed he has no means of earning to sustain his family comprising five members as he has a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh from a bank and Rs 15 lakh from another financial institution.

The farmer also claimed he has been receiving notices from the bank and facing mental harassment for not being able to repay the loan.

"The government should compensate, or else there is no way left for me but to commit suicide," he said in the letter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

 