Deccan Queen turns 90

Deccan Queen, the majestic train that connects Mumbai to Maharashtra's cultural capital of Pune, completed 90 years on Saturday.

The introduction of Deccan Queen during the British Raj between the two premier cities of Maharashtra on 1st June 1930 was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

This was the first deluxe train introduced to serve two important cities of the region and was aptly named after Pune, which is also known as Queen of Deccan or Dakkhan ki Rani.

Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each one of which was painted in silver with scarlet moldings and the other with royal blue with gold lines. The under-frames of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the GIP Railway.

The train has an impeccable record of arrival and departure timings. "Over the last 89 years of its colourful history, the train has grown from a mere medium of transportation between two cities into an institution binding generation of intensely loyal passengers," says Sunil Udasi, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

The Deccan Queen initially had only first class and second class accommodation. First class was abolished on 1st January 1949 and second class was redesigned as first class, which continued up to June 1955 when third class was introduced on this train for the first time. This was later re-designated as second class from April 1974 onwards.

The coaches of the original rakes were replaced in 1966 by anti-telescopic steel-bodied integral coaches built by Integral Coach Factory, Perambur. These coaches had improved design of bogies, interior furnishings and fittings.

The number of coaches in the rake was increased to 12 from the original seven coaches providing additional accommodation. Over the year, the number of coaches in the train have been increased to the present level of 17 coaches.

The train has seen the introduction of coaches with roller bearings, replacement of end on generation coaches with self generating coaches with 110 volts system and introduction of first and second class chair cars providing increased accommodation to passengers.

It sports the distinctive cream-and-oxford-blue colour scheme with red band above the window level. To meet the ever-growing aspirations of the travellers for better amenities, comfort and quality, Deccan Queen has undergone several makeovers in phases.

At present, Deccan Queen (12123/12124) runs with 17 coaches including 4 AC chair cars, one Buffet Car, 10 second class chair cars and two second class-cum-brake vans.

Congress MLC and architect Anant Gadgil, who loves travelling in Deccan Queen, in his book, Pinches & Punches, has written several anecdotes about this train. "You are always at home in this train. There are friends around and the journey is interesting, the food is interesting," he says.

"Travelling in Deccan Queen is like travelling in a world of heritage. It is one of the most interesting travels... you can see a hustling-bustiling city like Mumbai, its far suburbs, villages, hills, plains and then Pune," said Ajit Joshi, veteran expert on Mumbai's heritage.