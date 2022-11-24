Decision on Nawab Malik's bail plea deferred to Nov 30

Decision on Nawab Malik's bail plea deferred to Nov 30

As the matter came up on Thursday, the court said the order was not ready

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 24 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 14:19 ist
The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim. Credit: PTI File Photo

The order on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case is likely to be pronounced on November 30 as a special court here on Thursday said the "order was not ready". Special judge R N Rokade had on November 14 reserved his order Malik's bail plea and listed it for Thursday after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

As the matter came up on Thursday, the court said the order was not ready. The order is now likely to be pronounced on November 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik in February this year in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Malik moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.

The NCP leader sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering. The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence. The ED has claimed the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and "there is no question of him being innocent".

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nawab Malik
Nationalist Congress Party
NCP
India News
Indian Politics
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Dawood Ibrahim
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 