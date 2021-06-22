Decks clear for Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor

Decks are finally clear for the much-awaited Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor that would give a boost to the road infrastructure of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ensuring seamless connectivity between Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for a part of the project.

Initially, the project was planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Authority (MMRDA), however, later it was handed over to the MSRDC.

The 126-km-long Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor will connect NH-8, Bhiwandi Bypass, NH-3, NH-4, NH-4B, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and NH-17.

The Multi-Modal Corridor will be a crucial step towards development, strengthening and creating job opportunities in seven growth centers in MMR such as Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja and Uran.

The corridor will also be useful for the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and Dedicated Freight Corridor.

This corridor will carry all the traffic from JNPT towards Navi Mumbai and Thane outside the city and will help reduce traffic congestion within the city.

The travel time between Virar to Alibaug required today will also be reduced by 50 per cent.

The road would also help the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) where a mega-township is being planned.