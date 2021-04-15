Declare Covid-19 a natural calamity: Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi

As India continues to reel under Covid-19 and battles the second wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare it as a “natural calamity” to allow relief funds to be extended by the State Disaster Reserve Fund (SDRF).

Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, wrote two letters to Modi on the various measures taken by the Maharashtra government and the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, a mini lockdown is a necessity. Covid-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Accordingly, the state may be allowed to pay Gratuitous Relief (GR) of Rs 100 per adult per day and Rs 60 per child per day during the period of lockdown to all the Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority HouseHold (PHH) family members whose names are included in the AAY and PHH rations cards,” he said.

Also read: All you need to know about Maharashtra Covid-19 curbs: What's allowed, what's not

According to him, they are the ones whose livelihood is seriously affected because of the lockdown. “Te entire expenditure may be allowed from SDRF during the current financial year,” he wrote and urged that the first installment of the central share of SDRF may be released to tide over the financial situation.

Thackeray also said that several small-scale industries, businesses; startups have taken bank loans under different GOI schemes and have supported the country in becoming Atmanirbhar in various sectors.

“These today are reeling under the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on many economic activities. The banks may be asked to defer the installments that are becoming due at least in the first quarter of the current financial year may be postponed without interest,” he added.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra has 5.64 active cases – almost 88 per cent more than the previous September peak.

“The biggest concern to the state is liquid medical oxygen (LMO) supplies. “The requirement of oxygen is crossing the total capacity of 1,200 MT of LMO manufacturing. We have projected that the demand would be 2,000 MT April-end,” he said and thanked the Centre for mapping state demand to steel plants in eastern and southern India. He also urged the Centre to invoke National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) for movement of LMO and look at options of air-lifting.

Also read: Mumbai hotels to function as extension of private hospitals as Covid-19 cases see sharp spike

Thackeray welcomed the decision of the government to ban the exports of Remdesivir and requested authorities to grant compulsory license as per section 92 of Indian Patents Act, 1970, which would facilitate approval to those exporting units to produce and sell Remdesvir domestic market.

It may be recalled, last week, the Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG) has urged the Centre to allow compulsory license for generic production of Remdesivir, broad-spectrum antiviral drug.

OMAG Secretary General Dr IS Gilada had suggested granting a Compulsory License under section 84 of Indian Patents Act, 1970 to ramp-up Remdesivir production. It can bring-down procurement cost to below Rs.500 per vial, to save lakhs of Indian Covid patients as also several more globally; who will benefit from made-in-India generic Remdesivir.