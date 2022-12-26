Declare disputed areas like Belagavi UTs until SC decides: Uddhav on Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

Adding to the tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue, former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told the state Assembly that "until the SC decides, Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as union territories".

"While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent. Until the SC decides, Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territories. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the Assembly," Uddhav said.

Responding to Uddhav, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We'll fight for every inch of land be it in SC or Centre. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas and will bring the proposal. Maharashtra won't relent."

The border issue between the two states dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

