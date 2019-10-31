Declare 'wet drought' in Maha: Aaditya Thackeray to Guv

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to declare a wet drought in the state owing to unseasonal rain in various parts.

Heavy post-monsoon showers in various areas in Maharashtra have prompted this demand, Aaditya told reporters after meeting Koshyari at Raj Bhavan with Sena leaders and legislators in tow.

Aaditya and other Sena leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking "all possible help" to farmers and fishermen affected by heavy rains.

Asked about the delay in government formation in Maharashtra after the October 21 elections, Aaditya said his party has given all authority in the matter to Sena chief and his father Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.