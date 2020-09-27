Deepika broke down thrice during NCB probe

Deepika Padukone broke down thrice during NCB drug probe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 15:50 ist
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB for questioning in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in Mumbai, Saturday. Credit: PTI

During the Narcotics Control Bureau's grilling of Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood actor allegedly broke down thrice during the interrogation, admitting that the Whatsapp chats were about drugs, but has denied consuming the contraband India Today reported, citing NCB officers.

The A-lister was told not to play the ‘emotional card'. The report added that no questions were asked with regard to the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide or Rhea Chakraborty.

Read: NCB grills Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case

Earlier today, the agency seized mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in its probe into the alleged drug abuse in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Saturday, three stars, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, were grilled by the NCB, and sources said that it lasted over six hours.
 

Deepika Padukone
Sara Ali Khan
Rakul Preet Singh
bollywood
Narcotics Control Bureau
Drugs
Shraddha Kapoor 

