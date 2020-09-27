Deepika Padukone broke down thrice during NCB drug probe

During the Narcotics Control Bureau's grilling of Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood actor allegedly broke down thrice during the interrogation, admitting that the Whatsapp chats were about drugs, but has denied consuming the contraband India Today reported, citing NCB officers.

The A-lister was told not to play the ‘emotional card'. The report added that no questions were asked with regard to the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide or Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier today, the agency seized mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in its probe into the alleged drug abuse in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Saturday, three stars, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, were grilled by the NCB, and sources said that it lasted over six hours.

