Court asks Raut to appear virtually in defamation case

Defamation case: Court asks jailed Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it via video conference

Raut was lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 18 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 12:22 ist

A magistrate court here on Thursday directed Arthur Jail authorities to produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut before it through video conferencing in connection with a defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

Raut was lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The Sewri metropolitan magistrate, hearing the defamation case filed by the BJP leader's wife, asked the jail authorities to produce Raut before the court at 12 noon on Thursday, her lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said.

Medha Somaiya in her complaint alleged that Raut had made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a scam worth Rs 100 crore over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane. She has urged the court to begin proceedings against Raut on the charges of defamation as defined under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut
defamation case

What's Brewing

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 