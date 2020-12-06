'Delhi Chalo' march: Maharashtra's MVA govt extends support to farmers

As farmers intensified their protests around Delhi, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government has backed the farmers with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar coming out in support of farmers.

Thackeray asserted that farmers are the backbone of the country and resolving their problems should be the government’s priority.

The observation came when a delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal led by MP Prem Singh Chandumarja called on him in Mumbai and urged him to join a meeting of major Opposition and regional parties from around the country in New Delhi scheduled within a fortnight to draw out the future strategy.

Thackeray assured that he would join the meeting and also expressed full support to all programmes in the farmers' unrest over the farm laws.

“The chief minister has assured support to all the farmers' agitation and would also come for the meeting in Delhi,” Chandumarja said after the meeting.

On the other hand, Pawar, a two-time Union agriculture minister, is expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovid on Wednesday.

“When the farm bills were being passed, the Opposition parties had urged the government not to hurry. We had requested that a discussion is needed, it should be sent to a Select Committee, but that didn’t happen and the bill was passed quickly. Now, the government is facing problems because of that haste,” Pawar said.

"I sincerely hope wisdom dawns on the government and it takes cognisance to resolve the issue. If this stalemate continues, the protest will not be limited to Delhi, but people from the nook and corner of the country will stand by the protesting farmers," Pawar said.

Maharashtra Congress chief and state’s Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said his party is with the farmers in this do-or-die battle for justice from the BJP-led Central government.