Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey denied bail

Delhi court denies bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE snooping case

The court had on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 20:12 ist
Sanjay Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Also Read | 19 years after FIR, Delhi court convicts man for murder

Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved her order on the plea after hearing the arguments of the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more.

Pandey was arrested on July 19.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi court
ED
Mumbai
Delhi
Police

What's Brewing

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 