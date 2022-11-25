Delhi woman on life support following drug overdose in Goa

Months after BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly murdered after being administered banned drugs by her associates at a popular nightclub, Goa police have begun a probe into another alleged incident of drug overdose, involving a 32-year-old woman from Delhi.

Sara Khan is currently on a ventilator, after she and her friend Dr Abhishek Singh, a 40-year-old cardiologist from Varanasi, allegedly consumed drugs outside a nightclub in the beach village of Anjuna.

Officials of the Calangute police station on Thursday conducted a search at a five-star resort, where the duo had checked in on November 19, for traces of drugs.

“The case is under investigation,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, when asked for an update on the case.

After checking into the resort in Calangute, Singh and Khan had stepped out to party at the Lumina club, where according to the police inspector in charge of the Calangute police station Dattaguru Sawant, they purchased drugs from an unknown peddler.

Soon after consumption of the drugs, Khan felt unwell and they rushed back to their hotel room, where the woman lost consciousness. She was soon shifted to a local hospital, where she has been on life support since. Police have suspected drug overdose to be the reason behind Khan’s condition.

According to Sawant, a case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act has been filed against the unknown drug peddler, Khan, and Singh.

On November 22, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against two associates of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who have been accused of her murder by drug overdose in September this year.

The Goa Police have been cracking down on drug peddlers in several parts of the state’s tourist-centric coastal areas since the death of Sonali.