Delta Plus variant causes big concern in Maharashtra

The Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 virus - which is expected to trigger the third wave of the pandemic - is causing concerns in Maharashtra with reports of two deaths in the last couple of days.
The concerns come at a time when Maharashtra is unlocking after the second wave - and from August 15, the general public with twin vaccination doses are set to be allowed in suburban local trains of the Mumbai metropolitan region.
So far, Maharashtra has reported 65 Delta Plus variant cases and three deaths from this strain.
It may be recalled, a 80-year-old woman had expired in Ratnagiri on 25 June.
In the last couple of days, two deaths have been confirmed in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district.
A 69-year-old man diagnosed with Delta Plus has succumbed in Nagothane in Raigad, while a middle-aged woman infected by the Delta Plus variant is under treatment in nearby Uran town.
