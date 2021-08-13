Delta Plus variant causes big concern in Maharashtra

In the last couple of days, two deaths have been confirmed in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 13 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 16:23 ist
Representative illustration. Credit: iStock photo

The Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 virus - which is expected to trigger the third wave of the pandemic - is causing concerns in Maharashtra with reports of two deaths in the last couple of days.

The concerns come at a time when Maharashtra is unlocking after the second wave - and from August 15, the general public with twin vaccination doses are set to be allowed in suburban local trains of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 65 Delta Plus variant cases and three deaths from this strain.

It may be recalled, a 80-year-old woman had expired in Ratnagiri on 25 June.

In the last couple of days, two deaths have been confirmed in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district.

A 69-year-old man diagnosed with Delta Plus has succumbed in Nagothane in  Raigad, while a middle-aged woman infected by the Delta Plus variant is under treatment in nearby Uran town.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Delta variant

