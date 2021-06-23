Delta Plus variant: Goa steps up vigil along Maharashtra border

The state government has stepped up vigil across its road and rail borders with Maharashtra, in wake of a Delta plus Covid variant case being detected in the Sindhudurg district bordering Goa.

"In the nearby districts in Sindhudurg, the Delta plus variant has been found, so screening at the borders is going on," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant also said that 26 Covid samples had tested positive for the Detla variant in Goa, not a single case of a Delta plus variant had been detected in the state yet.

The Chief Minister also said that the Goa government was encouraging private companies to set up testing centres along the state's road borders, which he said would improve the screening process and help test samples in quick time.

"We have also approached some two, three private labs. If we get suspected cases, we can keep them insolation and test them right there as well. Right now we are concentrating on Sindhudurg," Sawant said, adding that the state government had already given necessary permissions to private labs to set up testing labs at the Goa-Maharashtra border.